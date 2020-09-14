New York Mets agree to sell club to Greenwich resident Steve Cohen

The club made the announcement Monday evening agreeing to the sale and saying it is subject to the approval of the other MLB club owners.

QUEENS, N.Y. — The New York Mets are potentially getting new ownership.

In a statement released through the baseball club's Twitter page, the current owners agreed to the acquisition of the club by Steve Cohen.

The statement reads in part:

"The Sterling partners have signed an agreement with Steve Cohen pursuant to which Mr. Cohen would purchase the New York Mets"

Cohen is the founder of the Stamford-based hedge fund Point72 Asset Management and the now-closed S.A.C. Capital Advisors.

The sale will be subject to the approval of the other baseball club owners. The Mets currently sit in fourth place in the NL East division.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the deal values the Mets around $2.475 billion.