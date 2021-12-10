NY requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places

At this time, masks are not required at businesses or venues that have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

NEW YORK — As a way to help address the winter COVID-19 surge, New York is now requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public places.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Friday morning. According to the governor, this decision was made in response to rising hospitalizations and due to the state's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Based on the latest data from New York State, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate increased by 43% since Thanksgiving, while hospitalizations increased by 29%.

The mask requirement applies to staff members at a business or venue, as well as patrons 2 years old and older. At this time, masks are not required at businesses or venues that have a vaccine requirement.

This new mask requirement officially goes into effect on Dec. 13 and will continue until Jan. 15, 2022. Following Jan. 15, Hochul says the state will re-evaluate the mandate based on conditions at that time.

"As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy," Hochul said. "The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet. I want to thank the more than 80 percent of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."

Hochul added, "I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas."

According to the governor's office, those who violate the mask mandate will be subject to civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation. Local health departments will be responsible for enforcing these requirements.