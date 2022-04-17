Pedestrian injured in Newington crash

the crash happened near the DOT

NEWINGTON, Conn. — One person was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on the Berlin Turnpike.

Police said they were called to the area of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, 2800 Berlin Turnpike at 9:38 p.m. for the report of a crash involved a passenger car and a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian suffered what appeared to be serious physical injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The crash resulted in the closure of the south bound side of the Berlin Turnpike from Kitts Lane to Main Street for several hours as Newington Officers and the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad investigated.

The roadway has since been reopened. The operator of the passenger car remained on scene and was identified. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Chapdelaine at (860) 594-6238.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.