Scooter operator killed in Newington crash: police

The crash happened on Willard Avenue by Louis Street Tuesday afternoon.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a pick-up truck and motorized scooter crashed Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Willard Avenue near Louis Street. Police said first responders and good Samaritans attempted life-saving measures to the scooter operator before they were taken to a nearby hospital.

They were later pronounced dead from their injuries. Police have not identified them at this time.

Willard Avenue in the area was closed for several hours while Newington officers and the Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Chapdelaine at (860) 666-8445.

