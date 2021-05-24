Two Newington house fires about 17 hours apart not related, fire marshal says

First fire was Wednesday night and the second was early Thursday.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of two fires in single-family homes last week within 18 hours of each other were unrelated.

On May 19, around 10:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a single-family home on Woodmere Road for a structure fire. Hours later, around 4:28 a.m. on May 20, crews responded to a single-family home on Robbins Avenue for another structure fire. The homes are minutes from each other.

Officials said all occupants and pets were able to evacuate the homes before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported. The fires caused significant damage to the structures and were brought under control quickly by responding crews.

The Newington Fire Marshals Office, along with the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, responded to and investigated the cause and origin of both incidents.

"While it is understandably alarming to have these significant events occur back-to-back within a 24-hour period, we want to assure our community that there is no cause for concern. The incidents were unrelated, and both were determined to be accidental in nature through our investigations," said officials in a press release.

Officials stressed the need for residents to practice fire prevention.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind our community of the importance of fire prevention, as well as to encourage residents to educate themselves on how to be fire-safe, as well as what to do should a fire occur in your home," they said in a press release.

