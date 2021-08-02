Newington fireworks display postponed indefinitely due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The "Life. Be in it. Extravaganza Fireworks" was set for Friday.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Parks and Recreation Department has indefinitely canceled its firework displayed.

According to a Facebook post on Monday, the department said the decision was due to the recent rise in recorded COVID-19 cases.

The fireworks display was originally supposed to be part of Newington's "Life. Be in it. Extravaganza" on July 17 but was postponed due to severe weather and flash flood warning.

"The Newington Parks and Recreation Department will reschedule the fireworks display when it is safe to do so," the department said.

Hartford County is included in a list of virus-spreading hotspots in Connecticut, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

