Newington man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal 2017 crash in Farmington

Edward Brozynski, 60, was also found guilty for multiple counts of assault and driving under the influence for the crash on September 14, 2017.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Newington man who was driving drunk on Route 6 in Farmington and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing two people inside in 2017, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Edward Brozynski, 60, was also found guilty for multiple counts of assault and driving under the influence for the crash on September 14, 2017.

According to the court, Brozynski was driving westbound on Colt Highway, also known as Route 6, when he crossed the yellow lines and crashed into a vehicle coming in the other direction.

The other vehicle was traveling from Canada to attend a funeral of a family member and they were heading to their hotel at the time of the crash.

Rejean St. Pierre and Benoit Boislard, both 66 from Quebec, Canada, were killed, while two other passengers were injured.

“We would like to thank the jury for its careful consideration of all the evidence that was presented at trial," State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott said. "Assistant State's Attorney Magnani was steadfast in her resolve to bring this case to a close for the surviving victims who have waited for justice."

Brozynski will be sentenced on Aug. 24 in Hartford Superior Court.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.