Newington police issue Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old woman

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since mid-December.

Police said Margaret Dowdy, 70, has been missing since December 15, 2020.

Police said she is 5'3" with gray hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 lbs.

Police were unable to provide a photo or clothing description.

If you have any information, you can call Newington Police at 860-666-8445.