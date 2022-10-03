Newington police mourn officer who died suddenly

Officer Alan Tancreti suffered a medical emergency at home, according to police.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Police Department is mourning the sudden death of Officer Alan Tancreti who died in a medical emergency on Saturday, officials announced.

Tancreti suffered an "unexpected medical emergency" while he was off-duty at his home on Saturday, officials said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"Despite the valiant efforts of first responders and medical staff Officer Tancreti passed away," police said. "Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan."

In 2018, Tancreti was one of several officers cited for rescuing guests from a Newington motel fire.

Fellow Newington officers are said to have affectionately called Tancreti "Tank.” They said he was known throughout the department as ambitious, caring, supportive, and a great compliment to the force.

Tancreti was called a dedicated father to his three children.

"We thank the community and our law enforcement partners for the outpouring of support and ask that you pray for the Tancreti family as well as our Newington Police family during this extremely difficult time." said police officials.

No other details were available.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.