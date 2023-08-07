Newington Police search for suspect who struck and injured cyclist

Police believe the car to be an older model Toyota Camry color silver/gray with no front license plate and a broken passenger side headlight.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

On Sunday at around 10:55 a.m., officers from the Newington Police Department responded to the area of Fenn Road just north of Ella Grasso Boulevard for a report of a person on a bicycle that was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Fenn Road. The vehicle that struck the bicyclist fled the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Fenn Road being operated by a man.

Police believe the car to be an older model Toyota Camry color silver/gray with no front license plate and a broken passenger side headlight.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Jordyn Backman at (860) 666-8445

