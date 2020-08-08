Crews repairing gas leak at Newington home that was crushed by tree during Tropical Storm Isaias

The leak happened on East Robbins Avenue near Main Street. It is unclear if someone hit the gas line while removing the tree or if it was caused by the pressure.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Fire crews are repairing a gas leak on East Robbins Avenue Saturday morning.

During Tropical Storm Isaias, a tree fell on the home where the leak began, leaving a hole it the roof.

According to the fire chief, a few days passed and crews started working to remove the tree when home owners heard a loud noise and smelled a strong odor.

Police on scene determined it was a gas leak.

Crews are now working to get to the valve and shut it off.

The leak is only expected to affect the one home, according to the fire chief, however residents in the vicinity were also evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

It is unclear at this time if someone hit the gas line while working or if it was caused by pressure from the tree.

However, where the tree fell hindered firefighters from getting to the source of the leak. Connecticut Natural Gas was called to assist and is now on scene to dig it up out of the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Surrounding towns are helping provide coverage for other Newington Fire calls, officials said.

