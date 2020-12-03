Newington students find unique way to help classmates

The space is designed to help supply students with some of the essentials they may need that they’re not getting at home. The closet is packed with things like clothes, toilet paper, toothbrushes, deodorant and other supplies. The items have been donated by students, teachers, and the larger Newington community. Right now the essentials are available to any student who may need them. The kids in Newington are also hopeful other schools will follow their lead. Check out their conversation with our Keith McGilvery below.