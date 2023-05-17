Newington to provide affordable housing to 100 families

The governor and housing commissioner say every town must list at least 10 percent of the housing options available as affordable.

CONNECTICUT, USA — State and town leaders are tackling Connecticut’s affordable housing crisis one apartment complex at a time. On Wednesday they announced the latest project in Newington that will provide 100 families with a place they can afford.

The governor and housing commissioner say every town must list at least 10 percent of the housing options available as affordable, compared to the more expensive market value. Right now, many of those towns don’t meet that number, but Governor Ned Lamont said that is slowly changing.

“You need a whole variety of different types of housing, you want to make this state more affordable, it starts with housing,” Lamont said. “Make sure there are affordable housing options for each and every one of our families.”

The Cedar Pointe apartment complex being built in Newington has 108 units. Out of that number, Roberto Arista with Dakota Partners said 100 of those will be marked as affordable, meaning singles and families making under a certain amount will qualify to live there.

“We believe affordable housing really matters to a community because it gives families a nice place to live,” Arista said.

Leaders tell us this kind of building is being proposed by many Connecticut towns. CT Housing and Finance Leader Pasquale Guiliano said the town leaders want to make sure everyone has a place to live that’s safe and conveniently located.

“This site is located just a half mile from a CTfast Track station within five miles of several major employers the development is well situated to connect residents to opportunities for economic mobility,” Guliano said.



The applications to live at Cedar Pointe will be open in a couple of months and move-in will likely begin in September. Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said anyone who needs help with their deposit or rent can apply for the state's assistance programs.

