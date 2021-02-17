Newman's Own Foundation pledges $1 million to Hole in the Wall Camp after fire

Travelers and the Travelers Championship also donated a $1 million match.

ASHFORD, Conn. — Newman's Own Foundation announced Wednesday it has committed $1 million to the rebuilding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.

The move comes after a fire that destroyed several buildings on the property on Friday. Fire marshals say a large portion of the property was destroyed including the Woodshop, the Arts and Crafts, Cooking Zone, and Camp Store buildings.

The camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988. It serves more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members each year. Hole in the Wall is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent on private funding to serve all children and their family members completely free of charge.

“All of us at Newman’s Own were devastated by the fire,” said Miriam E. Nelson, president, and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation, in a statement. “I have encouraged my colleague and friend, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp CEO Jimmy Canton, to rebuild in a manner that not only meets the current needs of children living with illness and their families but also helps them pursue their boldest dreams for the future.”

Nelson went on to say, “We were particularly thrilled by the inspiring $1 million match made by Travelers and the Travelers Championship. The community response to this match is heartening, and it’s absolutely critical that people continue to donate to help this multi-million dollar rebuild effort. Hole in the Wall was the first of its kind and we hope that our commitment above and beyond the match will allow the Camp to continue to be cutting edge in every imaginable way for the brave campers and families they serve.”

“For more than three decades, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has brought hope and healing to children and families struggling with serious illnesses,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Now, after this devastating fire, the camp itself is in need of hope and healing."

Newman's Own Foundation has asked that the Travelers and Travelers Championship challenge match not apply to the foundation's announcement so the matching funds can remain available to inspire future donations.