Over 300 gun violence survivors and families ask President Biden to prioritize gun violence prevention

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a letter to President Joe Biden, 300 families and survivors impacted by gun violence from 29 states asked him to prioritize gun violence prevention in the early days of his presidency.

The Newtown Action Alliance and Guns Down America helped organize the open letter to the President. The letter explains that since the beginning of 2021, over 3,000 Americans have died from gun violence. There have been 290 deaths and 502 injuries since President Biden's inauguration.

“We are suffering from two deadly diseases in our country, COVID-19 and gun violence. President Biden has promised to make gun violence prevention a priority. We survivors must demand all our elected officials to address this public health issue,” said Sandy Phillips, whose daughter Jessie was killed in the 2012 shooting in Aurora, CO.

The families wrote in the letter suggestions to the President on how to reduce gun violence. Their suggestions included a crackdown on social media companies that enable hate and violence and strengthening the country's federal gun laws.