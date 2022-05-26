'Enough is enough' | Newtown community pleads for change after Uvalde, Texas shooting

Newtown was struck ten years by tragedy but many of those feelings came back this week when an elementary school in Texas was victim to the same violence.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Members of the Newtown community have a message following yet another deadly school shooting.

"Enough is enough and enough with the words, it's time for action. It is time," said Amy Gergovich of Newtown.

Ten years ago the town was struck by tragedy but many of those feelings came back this week when another elementary school, this time in Texas, went through the same.

"It's tragic that another community has to face what we went through but we want them to know that we are standing with them and we are here for them," said Po Murray, chairwoman, of the Newtown Action Alliance.

Thursday evening, an interfaith vigil was held at Trinity Episcopal Church. Survivors of the Sandy Hook tragedy shared messages with the people of Uvalde. Young people who know all to well what that community is now feeling.

"There are moments where the words that anyone can say that anyone will offer you will never reach that sadness within you, you will just feel that," said Jordan Gomes, a Sandy Hook survivor. "Take time and to not worry about what others demand of them, what others want them to say or do or act," she said.

A group marched with candles and signs in hand, demanding action. Demanding this time, be different.

"These are our babies, this is what we're here for. And if you can't look at a beautiful face like this and understand then why are you here," Gergovich said.

"The way to make change, everybody individually has power," said David Stowe, vice-chair, of the Newtown Action Alliance.

Lawmakers who attended, said bipartisan conversations have begun in Washington D.C.

"Our colleagues, at least some of them are listening on the republican side for the first time in ten years," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

However, the community said it's up to the American people to call for change.

"Don't think that it's not going to happen to you or your family. And take action before it does," Murray said.

The group marched to the National Shooting Sports Foundation after the vigil. The firearm trade association has this message on its website:

"The firearm industry shares in the grief over the senseless murders of innocent victims in Uvalde, Texas. Such wanton disregard for human life is beyond words or comprehension. NSSF is deeply appreciative of the law enforcement officers who responded without regard to their own safety to stop this murderer.

It is impossible to rationalize the irrational acts of a depraved individual who would harm innocent children and the schoolteachers who care for them. We continue to pray for the victims and their families.

NSSF has long advocated – and will continue to advocate – for real solutions to prevent unauthorized access to firearms by criminals, the dangerously mentally ill, children and others who cannot be trusted to handle firearms in a safe and responsible manner. NSSF has led efforts to improve background checks to include all disqualifying mental health records into the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and we have partnered with more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies to distribute over 40 million firearm safety kits, including gun locks to help prevent theft, misuse, accidents and suicide.

The firearm industry welcomes participation in the national conversation to make our communities safer, particularly as it relates to the importance of protecting children against those who have no respect for law or the sanctity of human lives. We will continue to lead and participate in finding and enhancing practical solutions that protect lives and preserve the rights of law-abiding Americans."

