Newtown man arrested after threatening police in 'disturbing tweet'

NEWTOWN, Conn. — State Police have made an arrest after a man made a threat to law enforcement on social media.

Officials say they received a complaint from a Virginia resident who noticed a 'disturbing tweet' Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the tweet read: "imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why I did it, imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong."

The accused was identified, located and arrested just after 5 p.m., following an investigation by state troopers.

24-year-old Alexander Hassinger, of Sandy Hook faces Breach Of Peace and Harassment charges.

Hassinger was released on a $10,000 Non-Surety Bond.