Newtown man arrested after threatening police in 'disturbing tweet'

NEWTOWN, Conn. — State Police have made an arrest after a man made a threat to law enforcement on social media.
Officials say they received a complaint from a Virginia resident who noticed a 'disturbing tweet' Wednesday morning.
According to a release, the tweet read: "imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why I did it, imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong."
The accused was identified, located and arrested just after 5 p.m., following an investigation by state troopers.
24-year-old Alexander Hassinger, of Sandy Hook faces Breach Of Peace and Harassment charges.
Hassinger was released on a $10,000 Non-Surety Bond.
He will appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 15.