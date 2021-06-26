Newtown Police investigating racist and anti-Semitic graffiti found

An abandoned truck and boat were found graffitied with racist and anti-Semitic remarks in Newtown.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Newtown police are looking for the public's help after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found on an abandoned truck and boat.

Police say that officers were called to Hawleyville Road Friday by several passing drivers who saw the graffiti. Police believe the graffiti was done in the overnight hours on Thursday, June 24.

The Highway Department came and immediately painted over it and covered it, after police documented it for there investigation.

Newtown's Police Chief, James Viadero commented saying, "This incident is reprehensible and is being thoroughly investigated. We will not tolerate these types of incidents and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if apprehended. We understand that these types of incidents cause a great deal of alarm and concern for our community, they can be assured that it is being dealt with the utmost concern due to its severity."

Officer will be canvasing the area to find information about those responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information contact them at 203-426-5841.

