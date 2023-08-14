Retired NFL star Michael Oher says Memphis family's story of his adoption is a lie

Michael Oher also claims Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy have used his name and image to make millions, while he got nothing, according to Shelby County court records.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Retired NFL star Michael Oher is claiming his adoption by a wealthy white Memphis family is a lie, according to a petition filed in the Shelby County Probate Court.

The adoption and Oher rise out of poverty and to the NFL were told in the 2009 move ‘The Blind Side’ starring Sandra Bullock. He went on to play for the Ole Miss Rebels then the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans.

The petition alleges Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never adopted Oher and tricked him into signing a document that made him his conservators, giving them legal authority over his business dealings.

ABC24 can confirm there was a petition for conservatorship filed by the Tuohys for Oher on December 7, 2004. Oher had just turned 18 that May.

Oher had said in his 2011 memoir ‘I Beat the Odds’ that the Tuohys told him adoption and conservatorship were “pretty much the exact same thing,” with the law just taking his age not account.

The petition said Oher learned that he was not adopted in February 2023, when he learned the conservatorship did not actually make him a legal family member, which he had believed.

The petition claims the Tuohys struck a deal that paid them and their birth children millions of dollars from royalties from the Academy Award-winning film. Oher claims he got nothing from the movie deal.

In addition, the petition outlines a 2007 contract signed by Oher appears to ‘give away’ the rights to his life story without payment. They said the new court filing claims Oher has no recollection of signing that contract, or anyone explaining what it would mean to him.

The Tuohys have continued to tell the story of Oher’s adoption through the years.

Oher is asking the court to end the conservatorship and bar the Tuohy’s from using his name or likeness. He is also asking for a ‘fair share of the profits,’ and damages.