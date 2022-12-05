East Lyme movie theater to permanently close, citing rise in costs and decline in attendance

The owners of Niantic Cinema 5 shared in a Facebook post on Monday that after much thought, they have decided to close.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Another local business is permanently closing its doors due to a recent decline in attendance and the changes to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of Niantic Cinema 5 shared in a Facebook post on Monday that after much thought, they have decided to close.

“During the covid19 pandemic film studios launched their own streaming services which now are how the majority of the public enjoys movies,” the post said. “Along with the decline in attendance our operating costs have skyrocketed.”

The cinema will honor refunds on passes and gift cards through January 15, 2023.

Niantic Cinema, located on Main Street in Niantic, was an independently owned theater. It temporarily shut its doors in September, citing a lack of quality films.

The current owner, George Mitchell, told The Day newspaper on Monday that they had done a lot of soul-searching and analyzing how they could keep their doors open but it was “hopeless really.”

“Things change, and I can accept that,” he told the newspaper. “We’re in a different world now. Young adults especially are happy to watch a movie on a 3-by-6 screen held in their hand. And then you have the 70-inch screens people have in their home theaters.”

The theater first opened in 1951.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.