Niantic man killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash. Three crashes within 20 minutes on I-95 killed 3 people, including a good Samaritan.

RICHMOND, Rhode Island — On Sunday, Rhode Island State Police today released details of three, separate early-morning incidents on Route 95 that resulted in fatalities, including one that killed a Niantic man, and another that killed a good Samaritan who stopped to help at another crash.

At approximately 1:49 AM, Rhode Island State Police responded to a single-car crash on I-95 North near Exit 3 in Richmond. They say a preliminary investigation indicates that the 2015 Hyundai Sonata left the right side of the roadway, struck several light poles and a tree, and was then engulfed in flames. Several good Samaritans stopped and were able to remove the sole occupant of the burning vehicle, identified as Brian Joseph Scacciaferro, age 25, of Niantic, Connecticut. Mr. Scacciaferro was transported to Kent County Hospital by rescue personnel but died as a result of his injuries. RISP say the crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

State Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information to call their Hope Valley barracks at (401) 444-1068.

Less than 20 minutes earlier, state police had responded to another fatal crash on I-95 North in the area of Branch Avenue in Providence. That car struck a tree and the 22-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

In between those two crashes, at approximately 1:44 AM, State Police responded to a rollover crash on in the area of Exit 30 in Pawtucket. As Troopers arrived, they were advised that a good Samaritan, who stopped to render aid to a passenger in the rolled-over vehicle, was struck by a red-colored vehicle which then fled. The good Samaritan was pronounced dead at the scene. She was an off-duty nurse, Jennifer Toscano, age 34, of Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Shortly thereafter, Troopers located the red suspect vehicle that struck Ms. Toscano on 95 North. The driver, identified as Luis Baez, age 22, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. Rhode Island State Police charged him with Driving under the influence of liquor and or drugs, resulting in death, and other charges.

Anyone with information regarding that crash is encouraged to contact State Police Lincoln barracks at (401) 444-1100.

"This was a terrible morning on our highways and one I hope to never see again," said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety. "Alcohol, excessive speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in these incidents and as a result, three families have lost loved ones. Last night's tragic death of a Good Samaritan – truly the first responder at the scene of a crash – is a horrifying reminder that we have a shared responsibility to make our roads safe."