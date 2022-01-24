NICU patient grows up to be pediatric resident at same hospital

He spent a month in the NICU at Connecticut Children's as an infant. Now, Dr. Cummins is a pediatric resident at the same hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — 27 years ago, Dr. Matthew Cummins was born premature -- at just 32 weeks -- in the same hospital neo-natal intensive care unit that he has recently been working in.

He spent a month in the NICU at Connecticut Children's as an infant. Now, Dr. Cummins is a pediatric resident at the same hospital in Hartford and is sharing his unique perspective with the parents of patients.

“I think I have a lot better understanding of what happened to me and I can reflect that to the parents that I am taking care of, I think I can offer them a little hope – a look into a future outcome,” Cummins said.

Marge Julian, the director of nursing at the neo-natal ICU at Connecticut Children’s said that Dr. Cummins' rotation through the NICU at the hospital has been a welcome addition.

“It’s been fulfilling to see Matt in this phase,” said Julian, “and to help him continue to grow and develop into becoming a physician -- and to help parents.”

Cummins, from Old Saybrook, hopes to practice as a pediatric cardiologist down the road, said sharing his past as a patient in the NICU is all part of paying things forward.

“It’s very cool, it’s surreal honestly,” Cummins added, “there is something very special about being able to be there.”

