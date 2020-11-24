Nine charged in interstate schemes to steal and sell construction equipment, boats, jet skis, ATVS

1 from Connecticut, 2 from Florida, 6 from Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nine people from three states were arrested on charges they stole ATVs, construction equipment, jet-skis, and trailers valued at $700,000.

Federal law enforcement officials said the group participated in a scheme from New England to Florida to steal and resell the equipment.

Officials said the group took direction from Jose A. Montes, aka Jose Rivera, aka “Tuto”, 36, of Cranston, who watched various dealerships and marinas under the cover of darkness in four states, looking to steal equipment from businesses.

In addition to Jose Montes, named in the indictment are Krystal K. Disano, 26, of Sarasota, Florida; Sorina Cruz, 43, of Cranston; Daniel J. Guerriero, 34, of North Scituate; Ronald S. Mosca, 48, of Sarasota, Florida; Irvin W. McLaughlin, Jr., 40, of Connecticut; Efrain A. Lopez, 32, of Providence; Jared J. Santiago, 28, of Providence; and Luis M. Morales, 37, of Providence.

United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman announces the unsealing of a thirteen-count indictment which charges interstate transportation of stolen property, receipt of stolen goods, and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

Investigators from federal, state and local agencies said November 2019 and July 2020, three Bobcat excavators, ten jet skis, four boats, eight all-terrain vehicles, and ten trailers valued at nearly $700,000 were stolen.

Officials said the groupl rented and stolen trucks, hauled away the stolen excavators, boats, jet skis, ATVs, and trailers from businesses in South Kingstown and Tiverton, RI; Auburn, Rehoboth, and Easton, MA; Waterford, Vernon, and Stafford, CT; and Hampstead, NH. Many of the stolen items were stored in Providence, Johnston, Warwick, North Providence, Scituate, and Glocester, R.I. Several of the stolen items were hauled to Florida to be sold.

"Two Bobcat excavators each valued at $60,000 and one valued at $75,000, were allegedly stolen from an Auburn, Mass., dealer between late Friday, April 10, 2020, and late Saturday April 11, 2020. Using GPS built into the equipment, the excavators were located on April 13, 2020, and recovered by law enforcement. Two of the excavators were discovered in Johnston. The third was found in North Providence. GPS data showed that two of the stolen machines were stored on a farm in North Scituate before being moved to Johnston. One of the excavators was brought briefly to a residence in Warwick."

"GPS data showed that the third excavator was first taken to a location in Glocester then moved to North Providence, where it was located and seized by law enforcement."