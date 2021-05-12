Gasoline still flowing in Connecticut amid worry from pipeline hack

Most of the gas in Connecticut flows through the New Haven Terminal

HARTFORD, Conn. — As gasoline shortages plague the southeastern part of the country, the question asked by Connecticut residents is could that happen here?

Thankfully, much of the fuel that comes through Connecticut comes via the New Haven terminal – not the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

The pipeline, which runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan area, has been shut down since last Friday after a ransomware attack by a gang of criminal hackers that calls itself Darkside. Depending on how long the shutdown lasts, the incident could impact millions of consumers.

According to the City of New Haven website, the Gulf Terminal in New Haven Harbor distributes motor fuels through a network of more than 2,000 branded gasoline retail centers, 12 proprietary oil terminals, and more than 70 other supply terminals. Motiva Terminal, also in New Haven Harbor, supplies Shell stations throughout the state.

It's important to note that there’s no imminent shortfall, and thus no need to panic buy gasoline, Richard Joswick, head of global oil analytics at S&P Global Platts, said. If the pipeline is restored by Friday, there won’t be much of an issue.

The user-generated GasBuddy tracker does not show any stations in the area have run out of fuel.

However, gas prices around the country have risen slightly above pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks. In Connecticut, the average price on Wednesday was $3.03 according to AAA Greater Hartford. Factors include more demand as drivers return to the roads and the normal rise in gas prices as the summer travel season commences.

Over the past 28 years, according to WolframAlpha.com, the highest average price for gasoline in the U.S. was $4.17/gal in July 2008. The lowest was $0.94/gal. in February 1999.

Earlier this week, Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford, said, “This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week. These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week but here in Connecticut there should be minimal impact if the shutdown is short-lived.”