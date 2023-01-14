Big prizes still won in Connecticut despite out-of-state jackpot Mega Millions win

There were 84,051 winning tickets sold in Connecticut, according to CT Lottery.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While no one in Connecticut won the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday's drawing, some local players still won big.

Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut matched four balls and the Mega ball, which garners a $10,000 prize. One ticket included the Megaplier, so that ticket wins $20,000.

There were 39 tickets that also matched four balls, but not the Megaplier, so 16 of those winners with the Megaplier can take home $1,000, and the rest won $500.

We don't know yet where the state's top winning tickets were sold.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 30 - 43 - 45 - 46 - 61 with the Mega ball at 14 and the Megaplier at 2X.

The $1.35 billion jackpot was won by a single ticket in Maine. They matched all five balls and the Mega ball.

The jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Tuesday night.

