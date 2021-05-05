A nod to nurses, Heart Art is headed for the Capitol lawn

Supersized red and pink wooden hearts will be placed on the lawn of the Connecticut State Capitol on May 6th, which is National Nurses Day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The project is officially called “Capitol Hearts.”

They are supersized red and pink wooden hearts that will be placed on the lawn of the Connecticut State Capitol on May 6th, which is National Nurses Day.

Hartford resident Jazna Stannard used the vast resources at MakerSpaceCT to create the 8-foot-high hearts with the help of a host of fellow volunteers. The project was inspired by First Lady Jill Biden’s heart art project for Valentine’s Day that was showcased at the White House.

“It’s a nod to what Dr. Jill Biden did but it’s also a nod to all the essential workers,” Stannard said.

Eight giant hearts, with some smaller ones, will be on display on the Capitol lawn from May 6th through May 17th. The hearts have inspirational messages on them like “Strength”, “Love”, and “Unity”.

"This community came together and that is what this is saying,” said Devra Sisitsky, the executive director at MakerSpaceCT.

Stannard, who, by day, works at the group “Launch Hartford” added: “I can’t believe how quickly this (art project) came together, it just makes me really happy.”

There is a planned celebration in Bushnell Park on May 15th which will encourage others to create their own artwork to honor essential workers. Stannard said that it is possible that the Capitol Hearts will be on display at other state capitols in the weeks ahead.

