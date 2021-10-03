Non-emergency phone lines down at state police, other departments

HARTFORD, Conn — The non-emergency phone lines at several police departments across the state are down on Wednesday.
The Connecticut State Police said in a tweet that their non-emergency lines were down. However, they urged people to still contact 911 for any and all emergency matters.
In the city of Hartford, the police department attributed the issue to its phone provider.
“Please call 860-722-6240 for nonemergency (sic) police calls instead,” a statement from police said. “There is no impact to the 911 line. We are in contact with the carrier and will provide an update as soon as we can.”
The Wallingford Police Department's phone lines were down for several hours and came back up around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
In Burlington, the phones for the police and fire departments are impacted. They said that for routine police, to call 860-626-7904 and for fire dispatch to call 860-675-2400.
It was not immediately clear what caused the widespread outages.
