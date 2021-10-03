Non-emergency phone lines down at state police, other departments

The Hartford and Wallingford police departments also are impacted.

HARTFORD, Conn — The non-emergency phone lines at several police departments across the state are down on Wednesday.

The Connecticut State Police said in a tweet that their non-emergency lines were down. However, they urged people to still contact 911 for any and all emergency matters.

#CSPAdvisory Non-Emergency phone lines to State Police Troops and various local police departments are down. Contact 9-1-1 for any and all emergency matters. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 10, 2021

In the city of Hartford, the police department attributed the issue to its phone provider.

“Please call 860-722-6240 for nonemergency (sic) police calls instead,” a statement from police said. “There is no impact to the 911 line. We are in contact with the carrier and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Due to an issue at our phone provider, the non-emergency police phone line 860-757-4000 is not operational. Please call 860-722-6240 for non-emergency police calls. There is no impact to the 911 line. We are in contact w/ the carrier and will provide an update as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/6UmAfdZiPS — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 10, 2021

The Wallingford Police Department's phone lines were down for several hours and came back up around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

In Burlington, the phones for the police and fire departments are impacted. They said that for routine police, to call 860-626-7904 and for fire dispatch to call 860-675-2400.

The Hamden Police Department’s main telephone line, (203) 230-4000, is experiencing technical difficulties. Frontier Communications is attending to the problem. For non-emergency calls, please dial (203) 230-4001.

Emergency calls should be made to 911. #Hamden @HamdenFireDept — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) March 10, 2021

It was not immediately clear what caused the widespread outages.

