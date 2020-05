A representative said in an email, "There are no stores in CT included in the list of 16 that will be closed."

SEATTLE — Nordstrom says it will be permanently closing 16 of its full-scale department stores as it continues to feel the financial fallout from the pandemic.

Emily Sterken, a representative from Nordstrom said in an email, "There are no stores in CT included in the list of 16 that will be closed."