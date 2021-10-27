Nor'easter in New London causes trouble for some morning commuters

Emergency crews responded to damage caused by high winds

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Nor'easter caused some troubles for Wednesday morning's commute across Connecticut. While rain was the issue on Tuesday, the storm took another punch on Wednesday, bringing high winds and taking down trees across the state.

The morning started out slow for The New London Fire Department, but things quickly changed once 7 a.m. came around.

Fire crews got a call for a downed tree on Jay Street, which brought down some live wires. They, along with the Public Works Department and police, shut down the street. A nearby business was inoperable for hours.

“I can’t get anything in or out. Luckily it was a slow day today so, it’ll be okay, we’ll get through it," said David Mugovero, Owner of Mugovero's Auto Center.

Mugovero's car lot was blocked by the downed tree, along with a bus stop for kids. It's a busy road, especially in the afternoon, he said.

Public Works crews were busy, too. Okoi Tucker got his first call at 4 a.m. He spent the day blocking roads off and putting cement buckets down to hold the barriers, with winds ready to whisk them away.

We’re assessing storm damage in New London this morning.



This is a tree down on Jay St. It took down some live wires.



What are you seeing in your neighborhood? @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/kocFzFQpND — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) October 27, 2021

"Oh it’s brutal, it’s brutal, it’s fierce," Tucker said.

There were a few calls for wires on the ground, which the Battalion Chief said he saw some people trying to drive near. Something, he said, is never a good idea.

"Certainly it can cause a fire, you know it can easily kill someone if they come in contact with it," said Jeffrey Rheaume, Battalion Chief for the New London Fire Department. "Really our number one priority is always life safety.”

Rheaume said to treat all wires as if they're live and if you ever encounter one, turn around, pull over, and call 911.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.