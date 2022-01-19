In Norfolk, curling gets an extra push each Olympic year

On the heels of the American Men’s team winning the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics, the Norfolk Curling Club saw more players come through its doors.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — The Norfolk Curling Club has a dedicated cadre of participants enjoying the games that have been played there since 1956 but every four years it seems, the interest increases.

On the heels of the American Men’s team winning the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics, the Norfolk Curling Club saw more players come through its doors.

With the Winter Olympics now just two weeks away, with opening ceremonies set for Feb. 4, the curiosity surrounding the centuries-old sport has begun to ramp up again.

“People love watching the Olympics, they love watching those unique sports that you see on TV once every four years and Curling ranks at the top,” said Jon Barbagallo, the head ice technician at the Norfolk Curling Club. He is also known around Norfolk as the public information officer at the Fire Department.

On a frigid Wednesday in Norfolk, the “Legends League” took the ice to compete. Both male and female players, mostly of retirement age, set their sights aiming for “The House” – the bullseye at the end of the ice where points are scored.

74-year old Gary Gollan from Norfolk has been part of the Norfolk Curling Club for 54 years.

“It’s a fun year whenever the Olympics give us the chance to open up our sport to the world,” Gollan said.

After joining in a “sweep” on the playing surface, Cindy Narmin from Lennox, Massachusetts said, “Everyone is intrigued by curling, they watch it, they don’t know all the rules; It has so many more nuances than anyone has ever imagined.”

“Come out and try it, because you won’t appreciate what those athletes you see on TV are doing until you actually try it,” Barbagallo added after throwing a stone down the ice.

The Norfolk Curling Club holds open houses for new players to get involved. To learn more click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.