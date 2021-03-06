2 ATMs stolen from North Branford gas stations; police investigating

Police said at one of the gas stations, a video showed a pick-up truck pulling an ATM out of the store

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Two ATMs gone from North Branford gas stations have investigators working with surrounding towns for answers.

Police said they responded to the Shell gas station at 1371 Middletown Avenue on a burglary alarm around 1:15 a.m.

When they got there, officers found extensive damage. Officials said surveillance video showed a gray pick-up truck showing up. Multiple suspects then forced their way into the store, tied a rope or cable around the ATM, and pulled it out.

They were gone before police officers arrived.

A short time later, another burglary alarm went off at the Mobil gas station at 271 Foxon Road. There, police said suspects also broke into the store and took the ATM there as well.

