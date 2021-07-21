North Branford police investigating after identifying 2 residents in racist video online

The video is being evaluated by the New Haven State's Attorney Office. Police called the video "disturbing, disgusting and abhorrent..."

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn — Police are investigating an incident involving a racist video posted on Instagram.

According to the North Branford Police Department Facebook post, police were aware of the video and it was being evaluated by the New Haven State's Attorney's office.

Police described the video as "disturbing, disgusting and abhorrent..."

FOX61 will not share the video on its site. According to the New Haven Register, the video shows at least four people and two of them are using racial slurs.

Police say two North Branford residents were identified in the video. Their identities have not been released.

"This video in no way identifies the values, morals or beliefs of any of our residents in North Branford. We along with all of you are angry and outraged by these individuals' actions," said police in their Facebook post.

North Branford police added, "We stand with all of our community in condemning racism and will proceed further with all recommendations and actions recommended by the Connecticut States Attorney’s office."

As of the time of this writing, no one has been arrested or charged.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.