North Branford police investigating racist video

The video is being evaluated by the New Haven State's Attorney Office. Police called the video "disturbing, disgusting and abhorrent..."

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn — A video, showing a North Branford man using a racial slur and making fun of George Floyd is blowing up on social media, which has prompted an investigation by North Branford Police.

In a Facebook post, the North Branford Police Department said it is aware of a "disturbing, disgusting and abhorrent video which was released via a social media platform Instagram."

"Yo, this is for all the n****** out there," said the North Branford man, said to be in his early 20's.

Then, the man made fun of George Floyd, who died last year when now fired and convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for 9:29, leading to Floyd's death.

"This is for George Floyd's weak a** neck," the North Branford man joked in the video.

"If you are bold enough to go on video and say something so hateful, ugly and disgusting, then you need to have accountability and there needs to be consequences," said Dori Dumas, President of the Greater New Haven Chapter of the NAACP.

In their statement, North Branford Police added that they "stand with all of our community in condemning racism and will proceed further with all recommendations and actions recommended by the Connecticut States Attorney’s office."

"Obviously, it was disgusting," said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, the House Republican Leader, who has lived in North Branford for most of his life. "I was sad. I was angry. It was a real stupid thing to do. I don’t think it’s a reflection on our community.'

Candelora knows the two North Branford young men involved in the video. FOX61 is not identifying either because they have not been charged.

"They’re good people," Candelora said of the men and their families. "I think it’s not a reflection, it shouldn’t be a reflection on the families. Just like it shouldn’t be on the community, and I think that you know they still, each individual certainly has a lot of regret."

Dumas says she believes their employers and/or colleges they attend should be notified.

"They’re young so that made me even more sad and disgusted by it because it’s a learned behavior," Dumas said. "It’s things that are being passed down."

As a result of death threats to the individuals and their families, Rep. Candelora says they are largely in hiding. North Branford Police say they may be able to release more information on the investigation Friday.

