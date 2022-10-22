Police search for North Branford robbery suspect

Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The North Branford Police are requesting the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery occurred on on Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the TD Bank located at 1289 Foxon Road. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a tan hat, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. He did not display a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot before police arrived. Police are searching for the suspect. They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the bank robbery.

If you or anyone you know witnessed this incident, can identify the suspect in the photo, or has information that can assist the North Branford Police Department with their investigation, please call 203-484-2703, or the North Branford anonymous tip line at 203-484-2201.

