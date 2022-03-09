Missing woman found dead several days after disappearance

The woman was missing for several days before she was found in Wethersfield.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A missing North Branford woman, Mary Herbert, was found dead Wednesday, several days after her disappearance, police said.

On Sunday, North Branford police received a call to check in on the welfare of Herbert from a family member who was unable to contact her for several days. Officers checked in on her home and found that she was not home and neither was her car.

That same day, a silver alert was issued through Connecticut State Police for law enforcement to find Herbert and her car.

The missing car was located on Tuesday by the Wethersfield Police Department.

The car was unoccupied, police said, and Herbert's whereabouts were unknown.

New Britain Police Department detectives, Wethersfield PD, Wethersfield volunteer fire department conducted a search of the area, but Herbert was not found at the time.

Wednesday, the Wethersfield Police Department notified North Branford Police that Mary Herbert was found dead.

This case remains under investigation. At this time, It does not appear that any foul play was involved, police said.

BREAKING: Police have confirmed that the body of 80 Year Old North Branford resident Mary Herbert was found in Wethersfield Wednesday morning. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/nh5wuzBhcv — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzieTV) March 9, 2022

