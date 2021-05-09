North Carolina man killed in head-on crash in Bethany; two Naugatuck women injured.

x
BETHANY, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are trying to determine why two cars collided head-on on Route 63, killing a North Carolina man and sending two Naugatuck women to the hospital. 

It happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. 42-year-old Paul Vitelli of Greensboro North Carolina was headed north on Route 63 (Amity Road) in the area of Valley Road in Bethany when it collided head-on with another vehicle. He was transported to Yale New Haven hospital with serious injuries, where he later died. State Police say his airbag deployed, but he was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The other car was driven by 57-year-old Elizabeth Capodiferro, with a 19-year-old passenger Sofia Capodiferro, both of Naugatuck. Elizabeth was taken to Yale New Haven for serious injuries; Sofia, the passenger, sustained minor injuries. 

If you witnessed this crash or have any information regarding it, contact Trooper Jankowski at Troop I in Bethany. The phone number is 203-393-4200. 

