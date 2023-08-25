North Haven firefighter mourned after untimely death

Anthony Desimone finished a 38-hour shift at the fire station and was relieved from duty when he suffered a medical emergency as he arrived home, firefighters said.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The North Haven Fire Department is mourning the sudden passing of one of their own.

Firefighter EMT Anthony Desimone was a 23-year veteran of the fire department who started as a volunteer before being hired as a career firefighter. He was 50 years old.

Desimone had finished a 38-hour shift at the fire station and was relieved from duty when he suffered a medical emergency as he arrived home, the fire department said. His family members saw him collapse and called 911.

Units from his fire department, as well as North Haven police and ambulance, responded to the call. Desimone was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

"We want to thank all of the area departments and businesses for their support during this very difficult time," the fire department said in a statement.

Outside of the firehouse, Desimone was involved in the Knights of Columbus and the North Haven Little League. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

"Another tragic loss to the fire service," said East Haven Firefighters Local 1205. "Our thoughts are with the members in North Haven and Firefighter Desimone’s family."

"Another firefighter was taken far too soon," said the New London Firefighters, IAFF Local 1522. "Rest in peace brother."

The North Haven Fire Department will release details on funeral arrangements at a later date.

