2-alarm fire knocked down at Mossberg & Sons manufacturing in North Haven

Officials say there was a potential hazmat situation due to chemicals in the building used during manufacturing being close to the flames.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Fire crews brought down a fire that broke out at Mossberg & Sons firearms manufacturing on Grasso Avenue in North Haven.

Officials say an automatic fire alarm was tripped around 9:15 a.m., alerting crews to a fire. They then received multiple other calls reporting a fire in the building.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.

Mutual aid was called in from Hamden and Wallingford to help battle the fire while New Haven and Wallingford helped cover the North Haven fire station.

DEEP was called to the scene to investigate.

While there hasn't been a full investigation into the cause of the fire, officials say it started in an area of the building where petroleum-based materials were situated.

Due to the automatic alarm, officials say there were no reported injuries.

Fire officials say the damage to the building is contained in one area.