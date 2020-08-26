North Haven motorcyclist ejected during crash in critical condition

Officers found the motorcyclist lying in Whalley Avenue at Orchard Street with life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police say a motorcyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after a serious Tuesday night crash.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Whalley Avenue at Orchard Street around 7:40 p.m.

A 25-year-old North Haven man on a Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Whalley Avenue, while a 35-year-old New Haven man was driving a Kia minivan was going east, police said in a release.

As the minivan turned left to travel on Orchard Street, the motorcycle collided with the rear passenger side of the minivan.

The motorcyclist was ejected upon impact, police said.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist lying in the roadway with life threatening injuries. They were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Both vehicles have been impounded as part of the ongoing investigation.