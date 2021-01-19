Rhode Island man killed, another injured in North Stonington crash

Police said two cars collided on Pendleton Road near the I-95 on-ramp

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — A man from North Providence is dead after a crash on Pendleton Road (Route 49) yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the on-ramp for I-95. Police said 39-year-old Ryan Poland was driving northbound on the road when he and another car traveling southbound collided.

Poland was taken to Westerly Hospital where he was later pronounced dead for his injures.

The driver of the second car was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for serious injuries sustained in the crash.