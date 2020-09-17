North Windham, DEEP work to put out smokey fire in wooded area

School in area to have virtual learning today due to fire.

WINDHAM, Connecticut — Emergency crews area working to put out a fire that has produced significant amounts of smoke in town.

The North Windham fire department along with D.E.E.P are working on a smokey brush fire in the wooded area between Route 203 to Harbor Freight in the Natchaug State Forest. DEEP estimated the size of the blaze at about 50 acres.

The North Windham Elementary Schoolwas closed due to the fire. Officials said the air quality inside the building is not conducive to learning. All students would be offered virtual learning for Thursday.

"This fire is deep in the wooded and swampy area. Beginning Thursday morning DEEP will be bringing in some heavy machinery and doing a 'back burn' in an attempt to put the fire out," said officials on the North Windham fire department Facebook page.

Officials said if residents have immediate concerns that are non life threatening, to call the routine line at the fire dispatch center 860-465-3128.

Although spread is slow it is expected to increase in size as DEEP and the North Windham, Windham Center, and South Windham fire departments focus on a perimeter control line today.