NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police say one person was killed following a crash overnight.

According to the police, officers were called to East Avenue and Sunset Hill Avenue on the report of a car crash just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a car struck a tree and was heavily damaged.

Police said there was only one occupant in the car and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time it's unknown what caused the crash.