NORWALK, Conn. — A driver was injured after officials say he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer this morning on I-95 south in Norwalk.

According to officials, the driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to Norwalk Hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

The crash caused a temporary shutdown of I-95, and even after opening one lane, there was a six-mile back up between exits 15 and 19