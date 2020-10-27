Norwalk man arrested after shooting incident

Used a flare gun converted to shoot a single bullet: Police

Police arrested a Norwalk man who they said shot and injured himself with a modified flare gun last month.

On September 24, police were called to Norwalk Hospital for a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Detectives began investigating the incident and the victim admitted he was playing with a gun in his back yard and accidentally discharged the gun, hitting himself near his right shoulder.

Police said they determined that a flare gun that had been altered to hold and fire a single bullet. Police said Josue Saravina-Pineda is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Monday, Saravina-Pineda turned himself in at Norwalk Police Headquarters to face charges of Criminal Possession of a Firearm & Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm