Norwalk man arrested following domestic incident with wife

NORWALK, Conn. — A local man is facing several charges after an violent incident at his home Friday evening.

Norwalk Police responded around 5:15 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Creeping Hemlock Drive.

According to a release, the caller told officers her husband, 53-year-old Joseph Sanders, had choked her and was now making “Molotov cocktails” intending on committing “suicide by cop”.

Officials say the victim was able to leave the residence and make contact with police.

An arrest warrant for Sanders was granted after Emergency Services Unit Tactical and Negotiating units attempted to speak with him.

Sanders ultimately exited the residence without incident and was taken into custody, Norwalk PD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sanders has been charged with:

Strangulation in the Second Degree

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Attempt at Assault in the Third Degree