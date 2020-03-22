Norwalk man arrested for assault, trespassing after police find dead body

Suspect Ricky Hickman, taken into custody on assault and trespass charges

NORWALK, Conn. — Just before midnight on Saturday, Norwalk police responded to a man down on the ground at 7 Washington Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one party deceased.

The Detective Bureau was called in and assumed the investigation.

Detectives have determined that both parties are known to each other and an altercation ensued between the two prior to the 911 call.

This is an isolated incident and the suspect, Ricky Hickman, 57, of Norwalk, was taken into custody.

Hickman was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Trespass in the First Degree.

He is being held on $100,000 bond and is due in court on April 1st.