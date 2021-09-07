Norwalk man dies while trying to save 2 children in Candlewood Lake

The man was attempting to save his 6-year-old son and a 10-year-old girl who were struggling in the water

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man died after trying to save his 6-year-old son and another child, who were having trouble swimming in a lake on Labor Day.

Twenty-six-year-old Victor Garcia, of Norwalk, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled from the waters at the Candlewood Shores beach in New Milford late Monday afternoon.

Police said Garcia’s son and a 10-year-old girl were brought to shore by others and were not seriously injured, while Garcia was pulled from the water by another family member.

Garcia was taken to New Milford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Both children were taken to Danbury Hospital where they were treated and released.

Garcia’s cause of death was not immediately clear. The chief medical examiner’s office wil l be performing an autopsy.

