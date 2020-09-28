Norwalk PD: Hospital patient sexually assaulted another patient

Police said on August 29 they began investigating a sexual assault that occurred at Norwalk Hospital. Officers were told a woman, who was a patient had been sexually assaulted by a male patient.

Police said Rodney Daniels, was at Norwalk Hospital because of PCP usage. "At around 3:30 a.m. Daniels entered the treatment room of a female patient who was given a sedative by hospital staff during treatment. Daniels sexually assaulted the victim in the treatment room and was found by hospital staff lying next to the victim. During the course of their investigation Detectives discovered Daniels has an extensive criminal history and is currently on parole."