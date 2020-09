Officials said the burglary occurred on Clinton Avenue on Monday. The suspect used credit cards stolen from the vehicle at a gas station.

NORWALK, Conn. — Officials are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole a car earlier this week.

Norwalk PD said the burglary occurred on Clinton Avenue on Monday.

According to a release, the suspect used credit cards stolen from the vehicle at a gas station.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured please contact Detective Kougiomtzidis at 203-854-3185.