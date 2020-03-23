Norwalk Police: Father killed his son and daughter and then took his own life

Police say dispatch had received a 911 hang-up call, prompting a response to the home.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police say a father shot and killed his small children in a detached garage around 7:30 a.m. Monday and then took his own life.

Police say dispatch had received a 911 hang-up call, prompting a response to the home.

When they arrived, police say they found three people dead inside a detached garage.